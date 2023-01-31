Weather Wise: Prognosticating Pooch

Over the weekend, Montana's coldest temperature was 45 below zero without the wind chill. It's been a tough winter at times and coming up this Thursday the fate of the rest of winter will be decided. In this week's weatherwise, the world's most famous forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog will make its prediction. But why wait until then when Ritz the Wonder Pup can make her forecast now!

On Monday Ritz the prognosticating pooch decided whether or not we see six more weeks of winter or perhaps early spring. And her choice?!

Wow, she went right for the bowl with winter without hesitation. Please forward all complaints to Ritz. You can't blame Curtis, you can't blame the groundhog, you'll have to blame this beautiful dog here that proclaimed there will be six more weeks of winter.

