Watch
News

Actions

Vigilante Day Parade Returns

items.[0].videoTitle
Vigilante Day Parade 2021
Vigilante Day Parade 2021
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:43:45-04

HELENA — Vehicles packed the Lewis and Clark Fairground on Friday for the return of the Vigilante Day Parade, even if it looks a little different than past iterations.

The nearly a century-old tradition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to limit any potential spread of the disease while letting high school students build floats, the 2021 event was a “reverse parade” where floats were parked at the fairgrounds and vehicles drove by.

There were 31 total floats this year. For both Capital and Helena High, 19% of the Senior Class participated, 14.5% of the Junior Class participated, 15% of the Sophomore Class participated and 13% of the Freshman class participated.

WEB EXTRA: Vigilante Day Reverse-Parade

The 2021 Vigilante Day Parade winners are:

Grand Champion

Last Chance Gulch During Gold Rush: Cadence Tyhurst, Emily Hesselman, Eden LacQuay, Samantha Lowrey, and Dominea Uncles

Most Historically Authentic (Bradley Cup)

Mystery of Forestvale Cemetery: Jessica Marsh, Logan Marsh, and Andrea Stalnaker

American Indian

Leo Poacha Memorial Clinic: Freedom Nash, Alejandra Parra, Kylie Chormicle, and Makenna Wofford

Historic Helena

Flying Through The Cathedral: Zita Graveley, Jayden Dupler, Abigail Hansen, Morgan Harris, Morgan Ockey, Ella Shropshire, Wes Bruski, Keelin Connolly, and Natalie Renk

Pioneer Life

Cabins in Reeder’s Alley: Braidie Carpenter, Ellie Mestdagh, Sarah Amos, Rory Petersen, Brendan Silvan, Brandon Brewer, Crystal Kelley, and Austin O’Shea

Helena Business

The Parrot: Breanna Douglas-Myers, Abigail Simmons, Aricia Campillo, Saundra Hayes, Brandon Bossell, Caleb Dalton, Sean Herrera, Jason Hurley, Donald Shammel, Suziann Threlkeld, Cale Crowe, and Amia Moody

Famous People

Amelia Earhart: Katie LaFave, Paige Davidson, Vivian Schuma, and Gabbie Weida

Mining and Transportation

Last Chance Gulch During Gold Rush: Cadence Tyhurst, Emily Hesselman, Eden LacQuay, Samantha Lowrey, and Dominea Uncles

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!