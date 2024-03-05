Veterans' opportunities roundtable held in Helena

HELENA — On Monday at 1889 Coffee House, Governor Greg Gianforte kicked off Invest in Veterans Week.

“I think it’s huge. Communication is the key to so many good things,” said Brett Wiensch, the Owner of 1889 Coffee House.

A roundtable to discuss supporting and expanding opportunities for Montana veterans and their families was held.

“This today was wonderful to meet different people in different organizations throughout Montana and to see the love and passion they all carry about our veterans,” Wiensch said

The meeting aimed to highlight Montana’s veteran support community.

At the round table were veterans, a business owner, legislators, a Great Falls public school educator, and representatives from Impact Montana, Montana Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the American Legion Department of Montana.

According to a U.S. Census, Montana is home to more than 82-thousand veterans and more than 2,000 veteran-owned businesses, like the 1889 Coffee House.

“Most people don’t understand the sacrifices to do it unless you actually worn the uniform to do that. So, it’s just really neat to see that what we can teach them for the skills that they have to defend our country and protect our state, that they can also translate that into being a great professional and to make a difference in this world,” said Major General Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for the State of Montana.

Montana already has among the highest number of veterans per capita, and the state is looking to expand opportunities to veterans and recruit active and retired military to Montana.

Montana DPHHS is also currently asking veterans to complete a survey to help identify the long-term care needs of Montana veterans.

“It’s just so important that we get our veterans the help they need, stop the isolation, get them jobs, get them work, get them out so they can talk and communicate with other veterans and other people in the community,” Wiensch said.

In 2023, during the last legislative session, state lawmakers approved laws exempting 50% of military retirement pay from state income tax and establishing educator licensing reciprocity for members of the military, military spouses and veterans.