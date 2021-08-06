When Americans turn on the grill, beef comes first

For many Americans, summer means it's time for outdoor grilling — so, what foods do Americans most like to grill?

They say beef is their favorite food to barbecue: it's the choice of 39% of Americans, over chicken at 27%. Fewer Americans pick pork (11%), vegetables (10%), or fish (10%).

Results were similar when we asked this question back in 2012, when beef was also America's top choice for the grill.

But while beef is the clear winner among men, women are divided between beef and chicken. Women are also more likely than men to prefer grilled vegetables.

This poll was conducted by telephone July 13-18, 2021 among a random sample of 1,006 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.6 points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.