Canada easing some COVID-19 border restrictions

Canada is beginning to slowly loosen its tight travel restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadians and permanent residents who have received a full course of coronavirus vaccinations can now skip the 14-day quarantine.

Qualified air travelers will no longer be required to spend their first three days in a government-approved hotel.

Anyone who arrived before Monday still must complete the mandatory two-week quarantine.

Travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada that banned all leisure travel are scheduled to expire later this month.

