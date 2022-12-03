Watch Now
News

Actions

UPDATE: Milk deliveries to Sanders County schools set to resume

Trout Creek Superintendent Preston Wenz tells MTN News that milk will be delivered to the schools starting next week.
Get Milk Sign
Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 19:58:11-05

MISSOULA - We have an update to a story from earlier this week about milk shortages at three Sanders County schools.

Following our MTN investigative report, Trout Creek Superintendent Preston Wenz tells our Kierra Sam that milk will be delivered to the schools starting next week.

Wenz tells MTN News they reached a deal with Meadow Gold to distribute the milk to Trout Creek, Noxon and Thompson Falls. They are expecting their first direct shipment next Wednesday.

The three schools resorted to school personnel driving their personal vehicles to grocery stores — some more than 20 miles away to purchase milk for their students — after their distributor stopped delivering the mile over 18 months ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News