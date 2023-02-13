University of Providence partners with Touro medical college

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence announced a partnership with Montana's first medical school — Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine in Great Falls.

The agreement with Touro will allow UP to offer students a Biology degree with a Health Professions concentration. Students enrolled in the program will be guaranteed an admissions interview (if GPA requirements are met) for placement into the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Father Oliver Doyle, the president of UP, noted the benefits this serves for the students: "The opportunity it provides for our students who come to take our pre-med courses, and in preparation to moving on full time medical field. This is the opportunity on our doorstep - if they keep their grades up, they do their work, they are at least guaranteed an interview.”

He added, "It is also the beginning of a partnership that we hope to develop into other programs. We already have shared facilities with Touro here on campus. They use some of our office space. They are no strangers. We've been good friends since they first arrived."

Doyle says this partnership will be a model of what UP hopes to accomplish in the long-term future. They plan to increase partnerships with other institutions to provide education to students and the betterment of Montanans.

LPW Architecture Rendering of proposed Touro medical school in Great Falls

UP Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs Matthew Redinger stated, "It provides a clear pipeline towards a career in the health professions. One of the most important benefits is it will provide our students with not only an interview. We also have the opportunity to have Touro's faculty come over and mentor our students as they are preparing for a career in the health professions."

Mackenzie Stick is the VP for Enrollment Management. She hopes a partnership such as this will entice more students to the state of Montana and enroll at both UP and Touro.

"I think it's really important for students and families to have a plan," she said. "In addition to having that plan, having a backup plan, The more we are able to present options and opportunities to students with real concrete plans and objectives, I think that's going to be something that students and parents alike will be very attracted to."

Dr. Elizabeth Palmarozzi, founding campus Dean of Touro, gave her thoughts on the partnership: "We are excited about the opportunities we are able offer to the University of Providence and look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

Students interested in the opportunity should contact the UP Office of Admissions at 406-791-5202 or email admissions@uprovidence.edu.

Construction for Touro's campus is still ongoing . The campus is being built near the corner of 26th Street South and 18th Avenue, close to Benefis Health System and Great Falls Central Catholic High School. The college aims to open its doors to students in July 2023.