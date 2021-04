Two dead following Hauser Reservoir boating accident

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office says two men died in a boating accident on Hauser Reservoir.

According to Undersheriff Brent Colbert, emergency crews responded to a report of a motorboat crash along the shore near Devil's Elbow just after midnight Monday.

When investigators arrived they found one man deceased. The second man's body was recovered around 9:00 a.m. Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Michael Rice, 42, and Craig Nelson, 51. Both men were from Helena.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks will investigate the crash with assistance from the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office. The crash remains under investigation.