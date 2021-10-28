Trick-or-treating options for families of young kids in the greater Helena area

HELENA — Here are some of the local events being held in the Greater Helena Area for young trick-or-treaters for 2021.

Helena

Little Tykes Trick or Treat - (Downtown Helena - Oct. 29) Little Tykes Trick or Treat is returning this year on Friday, October 29th, from 1-5 pm in Downtown Helena.

Trunk or Treat! - (1825 N Last Chance Gulch - Oct. 30) Bring your little ones down side by side trunk or treat, or bring your own side by side down and join them to hand out candy Saturday from 3 pm – 5 pm. Plus, each kid will receive a ticket and we’ll draw a winner on Facebook live at 5pm to win a $100 gift card to Flying Giant Amusement Park!

Trunk or Treat - (American Legion Post 2 - Oct. 30) The Sons Of The American Legion, Squadron No 2 and Unit 2 American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Sunday October 31st from 3PM to 6PM.

Helena Engines Trunk or Treat - (1110 Forestvale Rd - Oct. 30) Come down to Helena Engines & Performance Saturday October 30 from 1-4 p.m. for some trunk or treating, apple bobbing and cotton candy.

Trick or Treat at Governor’s Residence - (2 Carson Street - Oct 31) Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the Governor’s Residence on Halloween night. The governor and first lady will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

East Helena

East Helena's 16th Fright Night - (Main Street - Oct. 31) On October 31, from 5-7 p.m. businesses will be open on Main Street for trick-or-treaters. Then at dusk J4 Automotive will be playing their annual movie in the park! This year's movie will be Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost with popcorn, hot chocolate and apple cider.

Montana City

DKZ Trunk or Treat - (Discovery Kidzone Montessori School - Oct. 29) 5-6:30 p.m., We will be having a trunk or treat at each school. We will have a trunk prize and costume prize! Here is the link to sign up to decorate your trunk or donate treats. https://form.jotform.com/212865809429164

Jefferson City