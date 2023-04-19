Townsend Many Abilities Fun Run is ready for round two

TOWNSEND — This Saturday at the Watson's Event Center in Broadwater County, runners will gather in the 2nd annual Many Abilities Fun Run.

The run is inclusive of all abilities. Monique Prevel, executive director, founder, and lead coach of Big Sky Autism Project says there are participants who will be running, walking, and rolling. The event is not timed, and there are other activities at the event available for everyone

"Our main goal is to provide access to adaptive fitness for autism and special needs in their families through a series of programs that we use that are individualized to the person," said Prevel.

The number of children diagnosed with autism has increased steadily over the last 20 years as awareness of the condition has grown.

Most recently, estimates are that 1 in 36 kids who are eight years old may be on the autism spectrum.

The fun run in Townsend aims to spread community awareness of autism, and programs that can help families connect with programs that can help.

While focusing on autism, organizers say the event is for everyone.

"The inclusion part is huge because there is a lot of like staring and, stereotypical, you know, stereotypical feelings out there towards those with special needs, and so we want to make, make it abundantly clear to the community that, hey, they're just people that want to be included too," said Prevel.

Prevel, who was inspired by her son to create the event, understands the unique needs and challenges families of autistic children experience.

"My son, he is non-verbal, autistic. They knew when he was nine months old because he was already missing milestones and he was officially diagnosed at two years old," said Prevel.

She expressed her gratitude to the people and the community that has shown her support in starting the run, and helping her share her message for a second year.

"It means everything. I mean, without the community supporting us, we won't be able to do this. We have vendors coming from Helena. One from Belgrade. We've got vendors all over Townsend that are coming. The volunteers, we do still need volunteers, but the volunteers are all local and without them, we couldn't do it," said Prevel.

With the fun run going into its second year, Prevel is hoping to top the numbers from last year.

"We raised probably after, after we had to our net was probably about $3,000. So which isn't bad for the first year. Um, we're hoping our net is a little more this year,' said Prevel.

After the 1k race concludes, the fun run will be holding an animal tracks outreach show.

Registration for the fun run ends on Friday, April 21st, for more information on the Many Abilities Fun Run, you can check out their website here.