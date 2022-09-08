This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunter education classes gearing up statewide

BOZEMAN — The topic of hunter education classes was the focus of This Week in Fish and Wildlife on today's Montana This Morning.

For dozens of Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks volunteers, hunter education classes are their favorite time of the year. FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says classes for the coming season are gearing up around the state. He notes that these classes are required for anyone born after January 1st, 1985. Jacobsen says if you are born after that date you must have proof of having completed a hunters education course to hunt in Montana.

Jacobsen says the classes are available to anyone 10 years of age and older. He says the classes meet several times a week followed by a field day. He says there is a class coming up on September 19th in the Bozeman area, with the field day scheduled for the following Saturday. Jacobsen says you can find information about hunter education classes around the state by going to fwp.mt.gov and clicking on the education tab.