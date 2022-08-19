Gearing up for the return of the York 38 Special

YORK — Folks grabbed their numbers and swag at Missouri River Brewing Company in preparation for Saturday’s York 38 Special.

The York 38 Special, a 38-mile bike race through the Big Belt Mountains, works to bring the community together and support the York Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds from the event go toward funding the department.

“We really depend on each other. We don't have a lot going on there other than our 38 Special and the York Fest later in September. So these are opportunities for us to get together and celebrate the uniqueness of York,” says Kelly McDermott, fundraising committee member for the York 38 Special.

Entering its twentieth year, the bike ride attracts people from all over the state and beyond.

For example, Craig and Tina Farnsworth came up from Utah in order to participate in the event. Craig is marking a milestone this August. One year ago, he had an aortic dissection in which a tear occurs in the body’s main artery.

In order to celebrate his recovery from this serious condition, Craig is one of three people signed up to ride the 76-mile "Spirit Of 76" race.

“I survived a death-defying event last August. And looked at it like, hey this would be a good milestone to see if we can get up to and try and finish this thing, so,” says Craig.

For those with kids or those who are just trying to be able to walk the next day, there is also a 13-mile race.