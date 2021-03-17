Montana VA hosting COVID vaccination clinic for any enrolled veteran

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is partnering with the Montana Army National Guard to conduct its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic to date on Saturday, March 20 at the National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center near the Helena airport.

Saturday’s Moderna vaccine clinic will be open to any enrolled veterans for a first-dose vaccine shot, no matter their age or health status.

Unlike previous Montana VA vaccination events where the VA staff contacted patients, enrolled veterans will call 877-468-8387 to set up a vaccination appointment themselves.

The scheduling line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Friday, March 19. A veteran will be scheduled for their second vaccine dose at the time of their first appointment, approximately 28 days after their first dose.

MTVAHCS director Dr. Judy Hayman says the larger clinic is possible thanks to the partnership with the Montana Army National Guard.

“The Montana Army National Guard generously offered to open their doors to Veterans this weekend and in doing so, we can bring 1,000 lifesaving vaccines to Helena-area Veterans. During the pandemic, we have seen how coming together to support each other, share resources and stand ready saves lives,” said Dr. Hayman. “The Army National Guard’s support of this vaccine clinic is a tremendous service from our future Veterans to today’s Veterans. We look forward to returning the favor to serve each eligible soldier when they retire and enroll to receive their healthcare with MTVAHCS.”

MTVAHCS says veterans that are healthy are more than welcome to drive in from other parts of Montana but want people to know they will continue to hold vaccine clinics across the state until every enrolled Montana Veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated.

There have been 50 vaccine clinics across 14 communities MTVAHCS has held for veterans since late December. Although limited by supply, MTVAHCS has provided over 12,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana Veterans.

