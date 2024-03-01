Montana Discovery Foundation seeking students interested in outdoor jobs

Watch Now
Sherry Devlin/Missoula Current
Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 19:27:05-05

HELENA — The Montana Discovery Foundation and the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest are looking for 13 high school students who love the outdoors and are curious about outdoor-based jobs.

This year’s program runs from June 17 to July 25.

Students will learn about forest ecology concepts and field protocols for monitoring streams, soils, vegetation, wildlife, and archeology.

The program is also looking for a new Field Instructor.

The Field Instructor supervises and transports students to forest monitoring sites near Helena, Townsend, and Lincoln.

Applications for the program and Field Instructor position are due April 12.

