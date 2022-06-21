The Longest Day aims to raise money for Alzheimer's cure

HELENA — The summer solstice is the day of the year with the most sunlight. It is a day that advocates for people suffering from Alzheimer’s, used to shine a light on the disease, and raise money to find a cure.

“There's so many physiological changes that go along with having Alzheimer's. So, I think it's very fitting that the longest day is the day that the Alzheimer's Association chose to do a big fund-raising event just because, like I said, I mean, it really is, every day is your longest day with Alzheimer's,” says Berit Hansen, Health and Fitness Manager at Touchmark on Saddle Drive.

The worldwide Longest Day is used to raise awareness and money to find a cure for Alzheimer's through the fundraising activity of the participants’ choice.

At the Touchmark retirement community, they went all out for the day. They had chair yoga in the morning, a presentation from the Alzheimer’s Association, and a color run/walk ending in a BBQ dinner. The event also had a live band and a silent auction.

As of Tuesday morning, Touchmark had raised about $2,500 with a goal of $5,000.

Money raised will be invested into the Alzheimer's Association in order to help find a cure for Alzheimer's.

“Unfortunately, there's still not a cure, but with more support and more awareness and with, you know, events like these, hopefully, that we can get to the point where we do find a cure...” says Hansen.