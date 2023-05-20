Watch Now
The iconic 'Sugar Shack' is ready for the summer season (video)

Posted at 6:54 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 20:54:22-04

The iconic 'Sugar Shack' diner in Rudyard (between Shelby and Havre) is ready for the summer season. In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa talks with the owner and a loyal customer to find out what makes it so special. Click here to visit the website.

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Ryan.

