The Helena Symphony is heading into its 70th season

HELENA — Heading into its 70th season, the Helena Symphony is among the oldest year-long performing arts organizations in Helena.

This season will feature over 25 masterworks concerts and 18 other performances.

Annual favorites like Symphony Under the Stars, Christmas in the Cathedral and Mozart by Candlelight will be returning.

The symphony's annual benefit concert and Masquerade is in June...

Maestro Allan R. Scott, the Music Director of the Helena Symphony, says the symphony is proud to be part of the community.

“So, whether it’s in the concert hall, whether it’s at education concerts, whether it’s at a place like symphony under the stars or the masquerade, we really want to touch the lives of many people. That they realize the Helena symphony is not just a source of entertainment, it’s really here to change your life and our music-making does that.”

Tickets for the 70th season are on sale now and the Helena Symphony expects them to sell fast.