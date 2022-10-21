The Helena Junior Nordic Ski Club is back this season

HELENA — The Helena Junior Nordic Ski Club has an upcoming meeting for those kids who might be interested in picking up a new sport.

“Cross country skiing, in particular, I think, it's a great opportunity for kids to build skills, build fitness, see how overtime their work on this sport can really grow into something. And see themselves, you know, not only improve their technique and skills but their fitness,” says Youth Coordinator with Last Chance Nordic Ski Club, James DeFoe.

The Helena Junior Nordic Ski Club, a part of the Last Chance Nordic Ski Club, is a club that works to get kids interested in Nordic skiing. They work with ages as young as 3 and high-school-aged kids. This club is a great opportunity for kids to try out the sport and see if they like it. And for those with an understanding of the basics, to fine-tune their skills.

The program is divided into two sections: the younger less experienced kids, and the older more experienced kids.

The club is also a great way to get outside during long winters.

“It's a great lifetime sport. It gets kids outside during the winter,” says DeFoe.

While the group most frequents the Bill Roberts Golf Course and MacDonald Pass cross country ski area, they utilize other places such as Homestake Pass and Lubrecht Forest.

“You know, everybody who's a Nordic skier, they, you kind of end up relating to each other in a special way. And it seems like it's just a great community and a great activity,” says DeFoe.

The club has an upcoming meeting on Sunday, October 23rd, at 2 PM at the Lewis and Clark public Library.