"Talking Health in the 406" podcast now available

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services now has a podcast to help you learn about health issues and wellness.

It’s called "Talking Health in the 406," and each episode will feature a Montanan talking about their health issues.

Episodes so far have discussed organ tranplants, kidney disease, and childhood diabetes.

They plan to release at least one episode a month for about six months.

Jennifer Van Syckle with DPHHS explained, "As we're visiting with the person and listening to their story we try and also infuse little tidbits and lessons in there as well, and hopefully that'll reach people a little bit better than just putting something out there on social media or a billboard or a newspaper.”

The podcast is available on all platforms and on the DPHHS website; click here for more information.

If you think your story would be good to feature on the podcast, send an e-mail to talkinghealthinthe406@mt.gov with your information.



TRENDING NOW

