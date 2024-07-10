Stuff the Bus raises money for students' school supplies

HELENA — Stuff the Bus is back and taking donations to help hundreds of kids in Lewis and Clark County.

“It’s so important for students to start the first day of school on the same playing field as every other student. So, we're just trying to level the playing field for students so they have all the supplies and necessary items to do well in school,” says The Angel Fund’s Executive Director, Janet Riis.

The Angel Fund’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign is in its 18th year. The campaign brings hundreds of students in Lewis and Clark County school supplies to help them do well in school.

“It’s East Helena, Helena, Montana City, Lincoln, so kind of the Lewis and Clark area of public schools,” says Riis.

Before COVID, the campaign used to actually stuff a bus full of supplies. Now, they rely upon monetary donations to fulfill grants based on requests from schools.

“And that's worked out really well for the schools because they can purchase in bulk locally, exactly what they need, when they need it. And that's been great,” says Riis.

This year’s goal is $60,000. So far, they’ve raised almost half of that. Those who donate at Valley Bank locations will have their funds matched up to $5,000. If you’re interested in donating you can give at Valley Bank, online at The Angel Fund’s website, or through the mail.

The campaign runs to August 2nd. They’re having a fundraiser on July 29th and on July 31st they are Alive at 5’s wristband sales recipient.