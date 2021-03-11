St. Peter's staff thank 'Snow Angels' for clearing ice off vehicles

HELENA — On Wednesday, frontline health care workers at St. Peter’s Health thanked their “Snow Angels” who had been cleaning snow off staff vehicles during the pandemic

Earlier this year, Blair Fjeseth was inspired to create the group after seeing a kid on social media doing the same thing for his local hospital. Fjeseth says it as a way to help thank hospital staff who have been at the forefront of the pandemic while still being mindful of COVID safety.

Since then kids and adults in the community have been clearing snow and ice off vehicles before the shift change at the hospital. After first seeing the volunteers, St. Peter’s nurses called them their “Snow Angels.”

Helena 'Snow Angels' clear snow from front line hospital workers vehicles

Those same front line workers showed their gratitude for the Snow Angels by signing a giant thank you card, getting the adults some blankets and the kids some ice cream gift cards.

“It sounds small but it is huge,” said Chief Medical Officer Shelly Harkins, MD. “It was such a remarkable idea, particularly here in Montana and our staff, many of them were brought to tears to come out and see their cars ready to go like that. Really a small gesture that really had a huge impact and made our staff feel very valued, care for and made them feel like the community truly understood what they were going through.”

Hospital staff have been putting in long hours during the pandemic, and Harkins says not having to clear snow off your vehicle after a 12 hour shift is a blessing.

Fjeseth says it's an odd feeling to be thanked for an action that was itself intended to be a form of thank you, but a good feeling too.

“We didn’t set out to do this to be recognized, but at the same time knowing that it made an impact is motivating. It makes me want to continue to do little acts of kindness that can change somebody’s day and just bring a smile to their face,” said Fjeseth.

Fjeseth hopes that the work of the Snow Angels inspires others to help and do good in their own communities.

