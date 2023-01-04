St. Peter's Health welcomes first baby of 2023

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health delivered their first baby of the new year on Monday morning.

In 2022, over 650 babies were born at St. Peter’s Health. But every year only one gets the privilege of claiming first.

This year, baby Charles Dean Freeman was born at 4:36 AM on Monday, January 2nd. He was actually due on December 29th but waited just in time to make headlines in the new year.

“Oh, I thought for sure someone would be born on January 1st. And we thought he'd be coming earlier. So, it's exciting, yeah,” says mother Amanda Freeman.

“Yeah, it is exciting. It's a great way to start off the new year, you know. It's got its challenges. But it's got its hope for the new year. And that's what a baby is,” says father Nick Freeman.

On Tuesday morning, before being discharged, Charles’ parents received a new year's baby gift basket with items from various businesses throughout Helena. The gift basket featured items such as books, toys, clothing and gift cards

Baby Charles was born at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

The Freemans have two other kids at home as well, who they say are very excited to meet their new baby brother.

“They're back with family. And they've been already asking questions. And they knew why we weren't there in the morning. They were like, uh oh some something happened. And mommy and daddy are coming back with baby brother,” says Nick Freeman.