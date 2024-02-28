St. Peter's Health prescriptions partially impacted by national cyber attack

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health has taken steps to protect its pharmacy from being seriously impacted by a national cyber-attack on an e-prescribing system.

The system is called Change Healthcare and is owned by Optum, according to St. Peter’s.

According to St. Peter's, its pharmacies did not appear to be directly impacted.

But out of an abundance of caution, it has disconnected its systems from Change Healthcare until the issue is resolved.

According to the hospital, the most significant service disruption involves e-prescribing to certain pharmacies, blocking prescriptions from being transferred from provider to pharmacies.

St. Peter’s has encouraged its providers to route prescriptions to pharmacies not experiencing these issues, manually fax prescriptions, or print hard copy prescription orders for patients to take to their pharmacy.