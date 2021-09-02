St. Peter's Health plans to build senior living facility

HELENA — St. Peter's Health has announced plans to develop a senior living community in Helena.

The nonprofit healthcare system is working with Immanuel Living, a Kalispell-based Immanuel Lutheran Communities subsidiary, Sawgrass Partners and MMW Architects to design, finance, and construct the community.

"We are excited to embark on this new project to fill an important and growing community need," said St. Peter's Health CEO Wade Johnson. "It’s heartbreaking that when many people in our community reach the point in their lives where independent living is no longer the best option for them, they aren’t able to stay close to their loved ones, in the place they’ve called home. Senior Living communities are growing in popularity around the country because they’re designed with the aging population in mind and include convenient, on-site access to health care and other amenities that make living independently more comfortable.”

The proposed project will include independent and assisted living options as well as a memory care facility. The healthcare system is currently under a buy-sell agreement for land in Mountain View Meadows on Helena's eastside.

The organization partners plan to hold visioning meetings with prospective residents in fall 2021. Partners expect to begin taking reservation deposits in spring 2022.

