Snowstorm closes roads in Montana

HELENA — Saturday's snowstorm has led to the closure of several major roads in Lewis & Clark County. First responders are asking people to stay off the roads if they don't need to be out.

"Together with the Montana Department of Transportation, we are declaring severe driving conditions from the Lewis and Clark County line at Helena north to the Canadian border. Travel is not recommended. Severe conditions exist," said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

For the latest road conditions, check out the Montana Department of Transportation 511 website.

I-15 north of Helena to Sieben was closed as of 2:30 p.m.

Montana Highway 287 is closed between Augusta and Choteau as of 2:30 p.m.

Dutton told MTN that Stemple Pass will likely be closing as well.