Showdown welcomes October snow as ski season approaches

SHOWDOWN — The team at Showdown Montana near Neihart woke up to a beautiful sight on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 - a layer of snow. Although it was mostly gone within a few hours, it got the team excited about the upcoming ski season.

Showdown marketing director George Gold said, "It's so nice. It just gets everyone in the mood, gets us excited. We've been working all summer. It's been hot and dry up here. Then it finally snows and it just kind of starts to feel real. And it's just a few months away. So we're all super busy getting ready for the season and it's just really motivating and exciting."

Rickey Nash, engagement director for Showdown, noted, "We did a huge logging project this summer. They did about 50 acres on the mountain and really expanded the tree skiing available and of course, improved forest health. So that's something to look forward to. There's going to be definitely some new tree skiing options out there and expanded terrain.

The ski area is also hiring - cashiers, kitchen employees, lift operators, and more.

The scheduled opening date for the season is December 9 - but that could change, depending on weather.

Through the end of October, payment plans are available for tickets. You can find ticket information on the Showdown website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

