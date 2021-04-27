Showdown devotes last day of ski season to helping the Weir family

GREAT FALLS — April 3rd is the last day of the ski season at Showdown, and Showdown announced it would be a little different than closing day in past seasons.

All proceeds from Saturday's skiing will go toward helping the Weir family. Tyler Weir and his 10-year-old son Wyatt died in a crash east of Great Falls last Saturday. Tyler's wife Jen and other two children, Wakely and Weston, remain hospitalized.

Showdown owner Katie Boedecker says she didn’t expect to be very busy Saturday, knowing the warm weather may draw people to other activities, but whoever hits the slopes will be helping Showdown help the Weir family. "It seems early, I know they're just getting things organized on behalf of the family, but it's the last day we're open this season. We just wanted to do what we could."

Showdown explained in a Facebook post that Tyler was a member of the Great Falls Ski Patrol, adding that the Weirs are a part of the Showdown family. "We were very concerned all day no matter what, just that a family had been involved in an accident like that, but it wasn't until later in the day that it was a member of our ski patrol and a family that is much-loved up here by many people,” said Boedecker.

If you can’t get to the mountain on Saturday, you can donate directly by clicking here to visit the Showdown website. Boedecker said Showdown is committed to helping the family any way it can, including hosting more fundraisers next season.

The " Weir Family Warriors " page on Facebook says that people can also help in the following ways:

To donate to the bank account:

Checks payable to Becky Cushing (Jen's mother)

Mail to: P.O. Box 306, Ulm, MT 59485

Venmo donations:

@Weir-Warriors

Cards and care packages for Jen and family can be mailed to:

Becky Cushing

P.O. Box 306

Ulm, MT 59485