Should there be changes to the AMBER Alert system?

INDIANAPOLIS — As we continue to learn more about the disappearance - and death - of 17-year old teen Hailey Buzbee, many people are calling for changes to the criteria for missing persons alerts.

“It’s a wake-up call, I think," Megan Tomlinson, founder of the nonprofit Silver Lining of Hope, said.

Advocates call for changes to the AMBER Alert system

“Hailey’s life should matter going forward," Carolyn Alvey, president of Aardvark Communications in Texas, stated.

Pink ribbons line the streets in Fishers, highlighting what some call a need for updates. “Her life is going to be about making real change," Alvey said.

Carolyn Alvey helped lead the task force that created the AMBER Alert system back in 1996.

The AMBER Alert program started in Texas in 1996 after 9-year old Amber Hagerman was abducted and murdered. In response to community concern, broadcasters in the area teamed up with law enforcement agencies to establish a program capable of quickly distributing information about child abductions to the general public. In memory of Amber, the program was called the AMBER Plan – America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

Buzbee, a student at Hamilton Southeastern, left home after meeting a man while gaming online. On Monday, investigators said Buzbee was presumed dead in Ohio. Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man linked to her disappearance.

Alvey explained to Scripps News that specific criteria have to be met for an AMBER Alert to be issued here in Indiana.

It can only be issued for a person under 18 years of age, who police believe was abducted and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. There also has to be enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction.

In Hailey's case, Fishers Police classified her as a 'runaway,' saying she left home willingly.

That meant that neither an AMBER Alert nor a Silver Alert were issued.

“The parameters were abduction, confirmation of abduction, that law enforcement had to have solid evidence to issue an Amber Alert," Alvey explained.

Thirty years later, she believes changes to those parameters are needed.

“Technology was not where it is today," Alvey emphasized. "So we didn’t have iPhones and little computers in our hands and iPads, and we didn’t have gaming consoles that could communicate with anybody in the world in our homes.”

Megan Tomlinson is currently working with Hailey's family, who are calling for Indiana lawmakers to create 'Hailey's Law.'

“One of the things that we’re wanting to do is the ‘Pink Alert,’ which would be used for whenever a Silver Alert or an AMBER Alert doesn’t match the criteria," she explained.

Scripps asked Alvey if that's something she agrees with.

“I understand the why behind that, but it took us from 1996 to 2003 for just the Amber Alert [to get adopted]," she said. "For that reason, I’m advocating that the state of Indiana look at and review what their parameters are and maybe update and change the criteria so that law enforcement has a little bit more leeway in these situations.”

Since Indiana adopted the AMBER Alert system in 2003, there have been 186 requests for its use, but it's only been activated 70 times. That's according to 2024 data from the Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children and Missing Endangered Adults.

“We need to modify the criteria for the Amber Alert in the state of Indiana that would allow law enforcement to use the AMBER Alert for situations like Hailey's," Alvey exclaimed.

Governor Mike Braun told Scripps News he is working with state police to identify other potential solutions. Lawmakers at the statehouse are talking too.

“They’ve identified opportunities to put new language in, in the second half, that would, again, maybe clarify that issue around the alert system," House Speaker Todd Huston (R-District 37), stated.

“It’s sad that it's come to this, but I also think that Hailey’s life and legacy will be able to save a lot of people’s lives," Tomlinson said.

We asked Speaker Huston if there is a bill where these changes could be added. He told us he did not know where that could happen at this time.

