Second candidate joins race for Lewis & Clark County Commission

HELENA — Voters will see a contested race for Lewis and Clark County Commission this year, as a second candidate has announced a run for the open position.

Candace Payne, who has spent years working as an attorney in the Helena area, filed as a candidate for the seat representing District 3 last week.

Payne says her experience in law means she’s worked with homeowners, builders, farmers and ranchers. She says she wants to be a problem solver and tackle issues like the impacts of growth in the county.

”The money that the county commissioners are spending to benefit all of us – it’s public money, it’s ours, and the taxpayers need to have somebody up there who’s saying, ‘Well, wait a minute, can we afford to do this?’” she said.

Jonathon Ambarian Conrad Evarts

Payne joins the first person running for county commission, Helena business owner Conrad Evarts. Commission candidates must be residents of District 3, which includes the west side of Helena and the North Valley, along with areas like Lincoln, Canyon Creek and Rimini.

Candidate filing will remain open through March 14. All candidates will appear on a single nonpartisan primary ballot in June. The top two finishers will advance to the general election.