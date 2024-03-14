Revised historic demolitions code to be considered next week

HELENA — A public hearing to consider amendments to the review process for demolition of historic buildings will be held next Tuesday.

An initial meeting was held in January to consider reorganizing Helena City Code Title 3, Chapter 15, with the intent to provide more precise guidelines for demolition.

The City of Helena/Lewis and Clark County Tourism Council (HTC) will take public comment and then act on the proposed amendments.

HTC will also review and take comments on the National Register nomination for the Lewis and Clark County Hospital Historic District and boundary increase, which could add designation to the Poor Farm Cemetery.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 PM in room 309 of the City County Building.