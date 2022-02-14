Results for Race to the Sky 100-Mile

HELENA — Mushers and their teams competing in the 100-mile race for Race to the Sky finished up early afternoon on Sunday.

The winner of the 100-mile race is Christina Gibson of Carleton, Washington, has been racing Alaskan huskies for seven years. She won the 100-mile Junior Race to the Sky four years ago, came in fifth at the 2020 Idaho Challenge 100-mile race and fourth in the 2020 Race to the Sky.

Nicole Lombardi of Lincoln, MT came in second in the race. She was also the highest placing person finishing the three races in the Montana Triple Crown, receiving a trophy and Triple Crown patch for her accomplishments.

Honorable mentions for the Montana Triple Crown go to Steve Madsen of Cougar, Washington and Jane Devlin of Bend, Oregon who finished all three races to receive a finishers patch.

The Jack Beckstrom Best Cared for Team Award went to Alexandra Ness of Trego, Montana for taking such good care of her team.

The Sportsmanship Award went to Charmayne Morrison of Bozeman, Montana for helping other mushers on the trail. She received an 8 dog reflective gangline from Adanac Sleds and equipment as her prize.

All 14 mushers entered in the 100-mile race finished in the following order:

1st Christina Gibson Carleton, WA

2nd Nicole Lombardi Lincoln, MT

3rd Erik Oline Ashland, OR

4th Alexandra Ness Trego, MT

5th Scott White Snohomish, WA

6th Mark Stamm Riverside, WA

7th Charmayne Morrison Bozeman, MT

8th Jordan Hillock Minersville, UT

9th Eric Hasty Bozeman, MT

10th John Kunzler Vernal, UT

11th Jane Devlin Bend, OR

12th Kevin Daugherty McCall, ID

13th Aidan Torres Carleton, WA

14th Steve Madsen Cougar, WA

Mushers and teams for the 300-mile race had yet to finish as of Monday afternoon. Josi Thyr, Cindy Gallea, Jessie Royer, Clayton Perry and Bailey Vitello were all minutes apart with their projected times to finish.