Republicans, Democrats propose updated MT congressional maps before Saturday hearing

HELENA — Two days ahead of a public hearing on two proposed maps for Montana’s new congressional districts, the members of the state Districting and Apportionment Commission are shaking up the situation – considering new possible district lines in an attempt to reach a compromise.

Republican Commissioners Jeff Essmann and Dan Stusek announced Thursday night that they plan to introduce an updated map at Saturday’s work session, saying it would address some of the concerns that had been raised about earlier proposals. Democratic Commissioners Joe Lamson and Kendra Miller told MTN Thursday that they have put together a new district map of their own.

Last week, the commission put two proposed maps forward for public comment, one from the Democratic members and one from the Republican members. They are currently accepting feedback online, and the public will also be able to weigh in at a hearing in Helena this Saturday.

Republicans’ proposal at that time, called CP 10 by the commission, put Glacier and Pondera Counties in the western district, with Lewis and Clark County in the eastern district. It broke up Gallatin County, with the city of Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks in the west and other parts of the county in the east.

Essmann and Stusek say their new proposal puts all of Gallatin County into the western district. It shifts Jefferson County from the western district to the eastern district, and it splits Pondera County in the middle, keeping the Blackfeet Nation whole in the west and putting Conrad in the east.

MTN News A new proposed congressional map from Republican Commissioners Jeff Essmann and Dan Stusek, announced Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Essmann said Maylinn Smith, the commission’s nonpartisan chair, reminded members that they could still offer new proposals as they attempt to reach consensus, and this map came in response to that.

The Republican commissioners said they acknowledged testimony that opposed splitting Gallatin County, and they said the western district could be competitive. Stusek said they believe Republican and Democratic U.S. House candidates each would have won the district twice in the last four elections – 2016, 2018, 2020 and the 2017 special election.

Miller said she and Lamson shared their updated proposal with the Republican members Thursday afternoon. Their previous map, called CP 11, had all of Gallatin County in the western district, along with Park and Lewis and Clark Counties. It split Flathead County, putting Whitefish and Olney in the west and the rest of the county, including Kalispell and Columbia Falls, in the east.

The Democrats’ new map keeps Flathead County whole and in the west. Like the Republican proposal, it also adds the Blackfeet Nation to the western district. It splits Gallatin County north-south, with Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone in the western district and Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks in the eastern district. Finally, it puts most of Lewis and Clark County into the east, but keeps the city of Helena in the west.

MTN News A new proposed congressional map from Democratic Commissioners Joe Lamson and Kendra Miller, announced Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Miller said the map merged some of the major elements from CP 10 and CP 11. She said they had responded to testimony about the importance of keeping Flathead County whole and in the western district, and that they also felt Helena and Bozeman shared a community of interest with other cities in southwestern Montana.

The commission is set to begin their public hearing on the maps at the State Capitol at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. After the public comment period, they will discuss the possible maps – including these new designs – and attempt to find a single proposal to move forward.