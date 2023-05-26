Remains of a Blackfeet child will be disinterred and returned to the family

The remains of a Blackfeet child are among five sets of remains that will be disinterred from a Pennsylvania cemetery and returned to the family.

The children all died while attending the Carlisle Indian Industrial School between 1880 and 1910.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, the Office of Army Cemeteries has received written notice from the closest living descendant of each of the five individuals.

The government will pay for the disinterment, transportation, and reburial of the remains. The remains are being returned under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School opened in 1879 and was the only such boarding school built in the eastern United States.

Boys and girls from tribes across the U.S. and Alaska were sent there for education and to attempt to assimilate the students into mainstream American life.The school was closed in 1918. Army records show at least 188 burials of Native American individuals.

The names and the tribes of the remains being disinterred are:



Launy Shorty from the Blackfeet Nation

Edward Upright from the Spirit Lake Tribe

Amos LaFramboise from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation

Beau Neal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe

Edward Spott from the Puyallup Tribe

The disinterment is scheduled to take place this September. To learn more about the Carlisle Barracks Main Post Cemetery and to see a list of the remains and their tribal heritage, click here to visit the website of the Office of the Army Cemeteries.