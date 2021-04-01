"Red Sand" project works to raise awareness of human trafficking

GREAT FALLS — The North Central Montana Human Trafficking & MMIP Task Force is using convenience stores to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Members of the task force were at Holiday stores in Great Falls on March 31 and April 1.

They answered questions and passed out information and small bags of red sand, as part of the national Red Sand Project.

“The red sand represents the missing women in Montana and throughout the nation who have gone through the cracks. So the red sand, we ask people to put in front of their businesses or homes just as a reminder (that) this is real. Women and children are going missing and it's become a pandemic,” said task force member Joe Visser.

A news release from the organization says that more than 40 million people around the world are trafficked every day, and that human trafficking happens in all 50 states and all across Montana and your community. The average age a person enters into trafficking is 13 years old.