Queen City Oktoberfest kicks off in Helena

HELENA — Queen City Oktoberfest kicked off Friday at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

Oktoberfest originated in 1810 and is an annual festival in Munich, Germany. Traditionally it is held over a two-week period and ends on the first Sunday in October. In Helena, it is a three-day event that runs through Sunday.

The event is a celebration that involves festive foods, drinks, and games that bring communities together all over the world, and because of that, it was an inspiration to bring a similar celebration back to Helena.

"So, I used to own a food truck with my daughter, and we came to the Oktoberfest in 2019 we brought our food truck to it and we thought you know what we can make this bigger and better," said Marcille.

The Queen City Oktoberfest includes food, drinks, live music, games, a craft and trade show, an antique car show, and even some rough stock rodeo.

"The rough stock rodeo is going to be a huge attraction... And that is Friday night at seven and Saturday night at seven it s really affordable to get into its 25 dollars for adults and 15 for children, the ticket also includes into the entertainment tent and it s rough stock so it s just the bare broncs, the saddle broncs, and the bulls," said Marcille.

Here is a timeline for the Oktoberfest events:

Live Music Stage will operate Friday from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am. Entertainment through to a headliner band starting at 9:00. Admission to the tent will be $10, $5 for children under 12.

Rough Stock Rodeo, starting at 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings. Complete with Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding competitions. All competitors will be judged and purses will be won. Admission to the rodeo is Adult $25, Under12 $15, and includes entrance to the music tent.

On Saturday the live stage will start at 11:00 am and end at 1:00 am. Some of the talents include Dan Henry, Helena Last Chance Square Dancers, Montana Tuba Players, and Ellie Mae who was a contestant on the Voice. We will also have contests, stein holding, and keg throwing. Finishing up the night with a Headliner 10 Years Gone Band until 1:00 am.

Food, beer, alcohol, and vendors in the tent the whole weekend.

In the Multi-Purpose Building will be an Arts and Crafts/Trade Show. Vendors from all over the country will display and sell their goods. This event will be free to the public.

In the west parking lot, there will be a Car Show on Saturday. All cars will be judged and prizes will be awarded. There will be an entry fee of $25 per car.