Preliminary plans submitted for Chick-Fil-A in Helena

HELENA — There are plans in the works for a Chick-Fil-A location in Helena.

The restaurant chain submitted a preliminary plat application to the city in October. It details plans for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant at the southwest corner of N. Washington St. and Skyway Dr., in the vacant area across from Nagoya and the former Bed, Bath and Beyond.

The preliminary plan does not include a timeline for when the restaurant will be built or open.

City officials asked questions and offered comments on the plan during a pre-application meeting on Oct. 23.

This would be the fourth Chick-Fil-A location in Montana, in addition to restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula and Billings.

