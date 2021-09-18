Pre-evacuation notice issued for Haystack Fire near Boulder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation order for areas near Boulder because of the Haystack fire.

Here's the message sent out around noon Saturday:

Haystack Fire Update: The fire has spotted northeast of Elder Creek, past the Gatlin Gulch fire from earlier this summer. The following reverse notification has been issued to those covered by the notice:

This is a pre-evacuation notice from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office. Residents living south of the Boulder River and Cattle Drive, west of highway 69, and north of and including Boulder Hot Springs should be prepared to evacuate soon due to the Haystack Fire. If you feel unsafe, or if you think you will need extra time to leave, you should do so now. If you need sheltering assistance, please call 1 800 272 6668. Again, that number is 1 800 272 6668.

More information will be posted as it becomes available. Please do not call 911 for information unless you have an emergency.

The Haystack Fire is a lightning-caused fire burning 1,900 acres to date, according to Inciweb. The high wind event Saturday is producing intense fire behavior. This fire is in the RED FLAG WARNING area for Saturday.