Watch Now
News

Actions

Possible human remains found in Bass Creek area

Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder
KRIS file photo.
FILE photo
Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder
Bass Creek Human Remains Map
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 19:37:13-04

HAMILTON - Bitterroot National Forest officials have confirmed with MTN News that possible human remains were found Tuesday in the Bass Creek area.

Bitterroot National Forest spokesperson Tod McKay says a US Forest Service crew performing trail work in the Bass Creek area on the Stevensville Ranger District found the possible human remains at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bass Creek Human Remains Map

McKay tells MTN News the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is currently in the area investigating.

MTN News has reached out to Ravalli County Sheriff's office for more information.

Developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover