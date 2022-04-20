West Mont hosts 'Raise a Cup' fundraiser to support Montanans with disabilities

HELENA — West Mont began their 2nd annual “Raise a Cup” fundraiser on Wednesday April 20th, where all the proceeds go towards their mission of supporting Montanans with disabilities.

“Just for coffee lovers and people who like to support good causes,” said Janelle Egli, Director of Development for WestMont.

Egli says this fundraiser allows the organization to continue to serve Montanans with disabilities.

West Mont provides community, supported living, vocational training and employment opportunities.

The “Raise a Cup” fundraiser has artisan mugs and bowls crafted by Montana artists.

“We really like the concept of supporting local artists, keeping things local and it is very unique. You're not going to have another mug like somebody else, it's it's all hand crafted and yeah, there's kind of a different style for everybody,” said Egli.

Local coffee shops like Florence Coffee Company, 1889 Coffeehouse and General Mercantile gave coupons to the event for up to 5 dollars.

Elgi says this fundraiser would not be possible without the help of the community.

“The Helena community is really tremendous when it comes to giving and showing up,” said Egli.

The “Raise a Cup” fundraiser will be continued on Saturday April 23rd from 10 am until 2 pm on 2910 N. Montana Avenue between Town Pump and Valley Bank.

