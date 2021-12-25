Wells Fargo donates to Red Cross to help with wildfire relief

GREAT FALLS — Wells Fargo donated $25,000 to the Red Cross of Montana to help with disasters across the state, including two recent wildfires.

Following the devastating wind-driven fires in Denton and near Great Falls earlier this month that destroyed at least 24 homes, the Red Cross helped meet clients’ most immediate needs including shelter, food, and clothing. Red Cross responders also provided financial assistance and mental health support and are helping these families form a long-term recovery plan.

Over the summer and into early fall, the Red Cross opened 22 emergency shelters across the state in response to fires, serving more than 3,300 meals and snacks.

Montana Red Cross director Diane Wright said in a news release, “This incredibly timely and generous gift helps our team deliver comfort and care when it’s needed most."