United Way of Cascade County thanks senior volunteers

GREAT FALLS — The United Way of Cascade County recognized scores of volunteers at the Montana ExpoPark on Tuesday to say thank you for the help they have given the past year.

Marketing director Kim Skornogoski said more than 250 volunteers in the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program gave more 13,000 hours of their time over the last year, working with more than 70 non-profit and government agencies to help improve the community.

The last year of Covid-related restrictions forced volunteers to get creative with how they volunteered due to precautions taken by United Way, but the hours were put in as some stuffed envelopes, worked outdoors, or other places they could isolate and still impact their community.

Normally, United Way hosts a luncheon for the volunteers but due to Covid concerns, they did a drive-thru event at the fairgrounds where volunteers were given certificates, goodie bags, and a big thank you for their help.

“This is the first time we’ve done a drive-by kind of event but it’s so critical to thank these senior volunteers, and any chance we have to thank them is one that we want to take,” Skornogoski said.

The United Way website says of the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program:



Have a positive impact in your community by serving your community at the partner organization of your choice.

Research indicates that volunteers enjoy better health, make new friendships, stay active and involved in the community, and learn new skills.

Receive supplemental Volunteer Liability Insurance at no cost upon joining United Way RSVP.

Enjoy local recognition activities with other dedicated volunteers.

Receive newsletters and weekly emails with volunteer opportunities and local events.