Ukraine benefit concert and silent auction this month in Helena

HELENA — A Ukraine benefit concert and silent auction is being put on by St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral on April 25 and 26. Fundraising from the event will work to give relief to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

An idea that began not long after the invasion by Russian into Ukraine has taken hold of the community of Helena. St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral decided they wanted to do something to raise funds to help those facing the hardships of war in Ukraine. After a lot of community collaboration, two evenings of musical theatre and a silent auction have been planned.

“It’s turning out to be a really a citywide Helena effort, and we're excited about making that something that we could be proud of here in Helena and have a chance to make our statement,” says Scott Anderson, Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

This benefit event is being put on by many local organizations such as the Montana Jewish Project, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, St. John's Lutheran Church, Grandstreet Theatre, the Hawthorn, Benny’s Bistro, the city of Helena, The Art Center, and more.

The night will consist of musical theatre performances followed by a reception and silent auction featuring a piece of work from Ukrainian artist Svitlana Prouty and other pieces from The Art Center. There will also be prints of Prouty’s paintings available for purchase.

The cost of the event is a minimum of $25, but folks are encouraged to give more if they can. 100% of proceeds of the night’s events will be going to 3 different organizations: Episcopal Relief and Development, Lutheran Disaster Response, and Helena’s own Hand’s On Global. The proceeds will lend a hand in providing medical supplies, food, and shelter.

“Number one there’s just such a great need, and so it's important that we understand that and do what we can do. But I think there's a secondary importance of the people here in Helena to have something that they can embrace and to help do something. We're so far away, but to do something that will impact the lives of those people there,” says Anderson.

The event will take place on April 25 and 26 at 7 PM at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

