Sun Prairie woman aims to create 'open door food cabinet'

SUN PRAIRIE — Dawn Sexton is working to help neighbors in need through a proposed food pantry that would operate at the volunteer fire station.

Sexton explained, “The project we're working on is to create what we call an open-door food cabinet. That would be a 24/7 resource for our Sun Prairie residents. The motto would be, 'Take what you need, leave what you can.' It's not going to be something that, like, fills up one person's food pantry, but a place where people can go if they need a few items to get through some tough times."

She said, “We're looking for just maybe a small storage shed that would have double doors that could open or something along those lines. The most important thing is it needs to be weather tolerant. Because of all the elements in Montana, we just need to make sure it can withstand the wind and snow and, you know, just be a sturdy, structure for this project."

Sexton added, “We're actually looking for nonperishable food items. In addition to, you know, infant essentials, if people want to donate those, such as formula and diapers or even like winter necessities like hand warmers and gloves."

Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Aaron Hamilton said the department is excited to partner on the community outreach project.

"We believe this is a great community outreach for our community. People are always in need of food and help, and we just want to be able to help where we can," Hamilton said.

He noted, "Sun Prairie hasn't always had the best of times. Some people struggle more than others, and this is going to be able to help other people give back to their neighbor."

Organizers are still searching for a suitable food cabinet structure.

If you would like to help, send an email to dawnlhelzer@gmail.com.