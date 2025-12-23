Operation Santa 2025 will spread Christmas joy on Christmas morning by providing gifts for children in need in Great Falls.

"We meet at West Kiwanis Park on Christmas morning between 9:30 and 10:00. And then we head out with we have our Percherons, our Louie and Lone Star, and they pull Santa in the wagon. And then we're followed by, the present trailer. And we always have a bus. For the people that aren't able to walk with us, we get about usually about 200 volunteers that show up," volunteer Laura Vukasin said.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

Operation Santa aims to bring Christmas joy to Great Falls families

"This year we're on our third round of West Elementary (school) district. The district so large that we kind of had to break it up. So we're on the northeast section of the West Elementary district," Vukasin said.

Great Falls Public Schools helps identify children who need assistance the most.

"We try to pick a district that maybe is in need of some gifts. Maybe one of the districts that's struggling a little bit more. And the school district gives us the ages and genders of the children in, throughout the school. So we're able to go shop specifically for a 17, you know, fourth grade girls and 13 second grade boys," Vukasin said.

The impact of Operation Santa extends beyond the children receiving gifts, bringing joy to community members of all ages who witness the festive procession.

"What also is really amazing are the older people that come out and that are so happy to see, you know, a group of 200 folks, you know, led by a firetruck led by Percherons. Everybody is just in a great mood and having a wonderful time dispersing gifts. And so it really means a lot to the older people as well," Vukasin said.