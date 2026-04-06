Missoula couple fosters community through free firewood deliveries

MISSOULA — Six years ago, Stephen and Jennifer White started The Way Outside with two cords of wood and an idea to spark community through firewood. They deliver firewood, free or charge, across Missoula, Frenchtown and the surrounding areas. They are even making use of trees downed by recent major windstorms.

“This has taken off like wildfire,” Stephen White said. “We started like literally right here, outside the woodshed here, with a few pallets and we had just kept two cords of wood on because we're just like, ‘Oh, maybe we can help somebody.’”

Now, they deliver load after load of wood, driving it to those in need. They deliver it for free to people who reach out, who mainly find them through word of mouth. They hope it people who cannot afford firewood, cut their own or, for whatever reason, need a bit of help.

“Cut it, split it and send it out,” Jennifer White said. “If we could bring them firewood to keep them warm, then they're not having to stress about that.”

Watch MTN's Caroline Weiss' story here:

Missoula couple sparks community through free firewood deliveries

With the help of volunteers, the operation has grown to a year-round service. They delivered seven semi-truck loads of wood last year alone. They bring wood and, if needed, clothing and food. As an outdoorsy and religious family, firewood is their way helping their community.

“When it leaves here, it's either ready to go in your fireplace or go in your belly or go on your back,” Stephen White said. “We both grew up in church and just, you know, you go to church and there's a lot that goes on inside those four walls, if you will. But, you need to get out. Our calling is outside.”

They have built friendships and a network with the families they bring wood to and the volunteers who help make it happen and donate wood.

“We are actually loading it up, delivering it to them and asking them where they need it, how they need it,” Jennifer White said. “I think with firewood and either food or clothing, it's meeting a tangible need.”

“They love it. They're so happy to see us. They just can't believe someone would do that, just like go out of their way to like show up,” Stephen White added. “I'll bring a cord to a quad and a half at a time, free of charge. It's all good wood. It's dry. It's ready to roll. Yeah, a lot of people cry.”

Some of the wood has even come from some our most memorable weather, like the windstorm in July of 2024.

“Actually, that same night there was people calling him saying, ‘Hey, we have wood down. Do you think you could come and get it?’” Jennifer White said. “We as just The Way Outside and then we had other people help just take the trees off of houses and all that stuff. And then we bring it back here and then, again, cut it, split it and send it out.”

A few weeks ago, they were out of wood and put out a social media call for trees downed by this winter’s windstorms. Now, they are booked out until May. Stephen White and others will go remove downed trees from private landowners who donate the wood.

With summer and warmer weather around the corner, they are looking to fill the woodshed so it is always ready when people need it. The Way Outside takes volunteers and donations of money and wood, if you have downed trees. Find out more information on their website or social media.

“We're going to come keep you warm. We actually care,” Stephen White said. “We just try to do like what people think would be not the norm. We want to make that the norm.”