'Hunt.Fish.Feed' dinner at Great Falls Rescue Mission

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, June 26th, approximately 200 people gathered at the Great Falls Rescue Mission for a unique and heartfelt meal. This event was part of the Hunt.Fish.Feed program, an initiative aimed at utilizing underutilized food sources to help those struggling with hunger across America.

Pam Kallazo, Senior Manager of Communications at Charter, shared her excitement: "Outdoor Channel, also known as the Sportsman Channel, is here helping with the Hunt.Fish.Feed program, where we are feeding about 200 folks."

The Hunt.Fish.Feed program, created by the Sportsman Channel, taps into game meat and fish donated by sportsmen and women to provide meals for men, women, and children in need. This outreach program highlights how underutilized food sources can be repurposed to address food insecurity.

"So lucky you," said a Hunt.Fish.Feed representative to the attendees. "You all get a chance to see some of that while being excited about that."

Governor Greg Gianforte was present to support the event: "Our chef from Denver prepared this delicious meal we're going to partake of."

The event saw robust support from volunteers from Charter Communications, as well as Governor Gianforte and his wife. Jim McCormick, Executive Director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, expressed his gratitude: "He's shown his support for us over and over again. And it means a lot to us because we work on total donations. We don't take any government funding. So everything that we do is by the grace of God."

The menu for the day featured venison soft tacos, coleslaw, fresh fruit, salad, dessert, and drinks. Attendees enjoyed the meal and appreciated the effort that went into its preparation.

Colin Graham, a patron at the luncheon, shared his thoughts: "I liked it. The meal kind of reminded me of the school cafeteria’s tacos. And I really liked that."

McCormick added, "Yeah, it looks good. I tasted the game earlier. Not a big game lover, but I couldn't even tell that it was venison."

Pam Kallazo reflected on the experience: "It just feels good coming out here and just serving the folks that who need it."

The event not only provided a hearty meal but also fostered a sense of community and support for those in need.

