Helena resident Marjorie Mihelish celebrates her 100th birthday

HELENA — Long-time Helena resident Marjorie Mihelish turned 100-years-old on June 24. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. After being isolated in an apartment during the pandemic, being surrounded by family was her biggest birthday wish because family is most important to her.

“Because I had to stay in this apartment for one year, and they made it pretty difficult, they even brought our food to us. We couldn’t go out anywhere. We would go outside,” said Mihelish.

MTN File

When it comes to love, she was married to Frank Mihelich for almost 80-years. She said she met him on a blind date after a friend encouraged her to meet her brother.

“And, she said, ‘My brother is coming to town would you date him?’ I said, ‘I can’t. I am engaged.’ ‘Oh, yes, you can.’ So, I did. We were married in three months, and I only saw him every other weekend.”

After that, she moved from Idaho with Frank to Helena where the couple raised their family.

Mihelish added, “I feel Montana has been very good to my family and me.”

MTN File

When it comes to being a 100-years-old, she told MTN she never imagined reaching the age, but says she has plenty of living left to do.

“I am surprised that I lived to be a 100, and you know what, it doesn’t even faze me at all. I may make a 110.”

