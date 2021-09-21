Helena area running club gives back to local schools

HELENA — The Helena Vigilante Running Club are running to make a difference in local schools.

The group is holding a Sun Run on October 2 to raise money to give solar panels to Jim Darcy school as well as Central School, you can register here.

“It's fun to be able to give back to the community, Helena has been a great supporter of running and so anything that we can do to turn that back is just it's a good feeling and I think everyone in the club and all of the runners,” said Jeff Thomas the Vice President of the Helena Vigilante Running Club.

He says being able to fundraise money for Helena area school cross country teams is a great way to give back, and how he fell in love with running.

“Well, I've been running since I was about 10 years old, so it was a natural progression to run with others out of high school and out of college,” said Thomas.

The Vigilante Runners take to the Vigilante Stadium track to train every Tuesday. Spirit Leader and board member Emily Thiessen says the running club is full of camaraderie regardless of speed.

“This group is phenomenal how it's all spectrums of speed and ability about everyone is so supportive and I just love that when you show up It's never a bad day,” said Thiessen.

Thiessen says being able to give back to the schools is what the team is all about.

“I think it's the best of both worlds, I have two daughters that are at Hawthorne and I just think that if the more we can do for the environment and do it in a way that's fun and positive and healthy that that'll be a great thing to do as the vigilante runners,” said Thiessen.

