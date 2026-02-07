Great Falls students' cursive app earns national recognition

GREAT FALLS — What started as a small idea is now sending three Great Falls students toward a national stage, with help from their community.

Charlie Kotthoff, Lily Kirkaldie, and Danica Sabo are the creators of Cursive Create, an educational app designed to help users practice cursive reading and writing. The app was recently named a winner of the Congressional App Challenge, a nationwide competition that recognizes innovation and creativity in student-built apps.

The idea behind Cursive Create came from a personal experience. Kotthoff says she received a handwritten letter from her grandparents, written entirely in cursive, and realized she couldn’t read it.

“I had to have my mom read it to me,” Kotthoff said. “That’s when I realized cursive isn’t really being taught anymore, but it’s still important.”

The students developed the app through an after-school coding program supported by STARBASE Montana and Code Girls United, which partners to bring hands-on coding opportunities to schools in Great Falls and Helena.

The girls met for about an hour each week, learning coding fundamentals before splitting into roles. Kotthoff focused on coding, Sabo served as the team’s lead designer, and Kirkaldie contributed across coding, research, and presentation work.

“I did a little bit of everything,” Kirkaldie said. “We really worked as a team.”

Despite limited time during the school day, the work often continued at home.

“The coding took a lot of time,” Kotthoff said. “A lot of times I’d go home and keep working on it after class.”

The finished app would allow users to practice cursive letters, read and translate cursive sentences, compare handwriting to examples, and play interactive games that reinforce learning. Additional features include pencil-holding tutorials and image-based spelling activities.

Shannon McInerney, STARBASE’s Advanced Coordinator, says programs like this give students access to real-world skills and confidence outside the traditional classroom.

“It’s not just about learning how to code,” McInerney said. “It’s about building resilience, confidence, and showing students what they’re capable of.”

When the students learned they had won the Congressional App Challenge, the moment felt surreal.

“It didn’t feel real at first,” Kotthoff said. “I was shocked.”

The win comes with a major opportunity, an invitation to Washington, D.C., where the students will present Cursive Create at the U.S. Capitol alongside student innovators from across the country. Their app will also be displayed in the Capitol as part of the competition showcase.

However, the trip is self-funded. The team is now raising money to cover travel costs for the three students and two chaperones, totaling about $12,000.

McInerney says community support plays a crucial role in making experiences like this possible.

“This opportunity allows them to represent not just themselves, but Great Falls and the state of Montana on a national stage,” she said.

The students say they’re excited not only to share their app, but also to show what’s possible when young people are given the tools and encouragement to pursue their ideas.

“If you’re even a little interested in something, it’s worth trying,” Kirkaldie said. “You never know where it might take you.”

Community members and businesses interested in supporting the students’ trip to Washington, D.C., or learning more about the program can find information through Code Girls United.

