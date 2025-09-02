Great Falls community rallies for 'Waffles for Wishes' fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls community came together for "Waffles for Wishes," a fundraising event where residents purchased sweet treats with proceeds benefiting the Lost Enzyme Project and Make-A-Wish Foundation to help fight critical diseases.

Community rallies at 'Waffles For Wishes' - watch:

The event supports students like Oliver Mills, a freshman at CMR High School who was diagnosed with beta mannosidosis at age 4, according to the Lost Enzyme Project website.

"These kids in need, like Oliver with the Lost Enzyme Project or getting money to help them get better with their diseases and medical conditions, and the Make-A-Wish kids as well," said Benjamin Brown.

Despite his disease diagnosis, Mills has a dream of playing basketball.

"I do wanna make it to NBA," Mills said.

His mother, Laurel Gregier, co-founder of the Lost Enzyme Project, said the community support has been overwhelming.

"What people are doing is just showing that love and that they really value life and want to see Oliver, you know, get healthy and want to improve life," Gregier said.

For Mills, the community connection means more than the fundraising event itself.

"Oliver loves people. He's social. And so he really feels that love and support from the community. He feels inspired by all the support and just motivated to keep going and to hold his head high," Gregier said.

Mills remains optimistic despite facing challenges with his condition.

"I feel great even though I have this rare disease," Mills said.



